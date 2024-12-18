A weather front associated with an Atlantic squall is moving across mainland Spain today and Thursday, according to the forecast of the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), Rubén del Campo. By areas, the front will leave rain in Galicia today and in large areas of the north, west and centre of the mainland on Thursday.

Although temperatures will rise today, they will drop on Thursday after the front passes through. During the weekend there will be frosts. Afterwards, temperatures will rise again and everything seems to indicate that the beginning of the Christmas holidays will have stable weather, with mild temperatures for the season and little rain with some exceptions.

In the west of the Galician community, this rainfall will be abundant and will be accompanied by intense winds which will also be felt in the rest of the extreme north of the peninsula. Temperatures will rise to 20ºC in Bilbao and San Sebastián and to 25ºC in Murcia. The front will continue to advance across the mainland on Thursday and will leave precipitation in most of the territory, except for the Mediterranean area. It will not rain in the Balearics either.

According to the AEMET spokesman, this rainfall will be heaviest in the Cantabrian regions and the Pyrenees. The snow cover will be very high in the early hours, but will eventually fall to 700 to 900 metres (m). In the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains, there will be heavy snowfall. Winds will blow strongly and will give rise to a sea storm with waves of up to three or four metres in the Bay of Biscay and in areas of the Mediterranean such as the Balearic coast. After the passage of the front, these winds will change direction and will blow from the north and northwest.

The winds will be cold and will cause temperatures to drop. For this reason, it is possible that the lowest temperatures of the day will occur late in the day. On the other hand, they will rise somewhat in areas where fog has been persistent in the previous days. In the southeast, the atmosphere will continue to be warm with 25ºC or more in cities such as Alicante, Murcia or Almería. In addition, the situation of intense haze will continue in the Canary Islands, although there will be a tendency for it to dissipate.

Friday dawn will be marked by frost in large inland areas, according to Del Campo. Even so, the weather will be more stable due to the beginning of the influence of an anticyclone from the Azores. However, this anticyclone will push humid winds from the north to the north of the mainland, which will cause rain in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees. Snow will also fall in the Pyrenees, as well as in the Cantabrian Mountains from 900 to 1,000 metres. At the same time, it is possible that it may rain lightly in mountain areas in the interior of the peninsula. In the north of the Canary Islands there will be some light rain and, in general terms, there will no longer be so much haze in the region.

Temperatures will be low during the day in most of the country. In large areas of the centre and the northern half of the country, temperatures will barely reach 10 to 13ºC.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the AEMET spokesman said that the anticyclonic situation will continue. Even so, the arrival of northerly winds will again leave clouds and rain in the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, which will be somewhat heavier on Sunday. In the rest of Spain, the skies will be partly cloudy. In spite of this, it is possible that an active weather front will position itself in the southwest of the mainland, although it will only cause some showers in the south of Andalusia and in areas of the Canary Islands. However, a particularly adverse situation is not expected.

Up to 22ºc in the southeast

Temperatures will rise on both Saturday and Sunday, although there will be night frosts. In parts of the southeast, temperatures may reach 22ºC. From Monday to Wednesday next week (Christmas Day), the weather will be generally anticyclonic and stable, although with some exceptions. It will rain in the extreme north of the mainland. The Balearics and the western Canary Islands will also experience showers.

In all cases, this precipitation will decrease over the course of the days. Temperatures will gradually rise with night frosts that will gradually lose intensity and extent so that on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day there will be hardly any frost, if at all in mountain areas. In fact, the atmosphere will be mild during the day, with temperatures over 20ºC in parts of the Mediterranean and the Guadalquivir Valley.