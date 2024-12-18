A mostly sunny Thursday for Mallorca but a breezy one. Weather stations are indicating that it will be quite windy from the morning, though an alert for wind is currently not active until 9pm. This is yellow - gusts to 80 km/h - in the Tramuntana, the south and interior.

There are alerts for the coasts except the east - yellow for the south and the Tramuntana from 1pm to 9pm (waves of two to three metres, and gusts to 70 kmh); and then amber from 9pm, when the alert will also apply to the north and northeast. Alerts will continue into Friday.

There is rain forecast for later in the day. In the evening and overnight, rain is most likely in northern, eastern and some central areas. Thunderstorms are possible, especially in the north.

Reasonably warm on Thursday, but temperatures are due to drop on Friday. Into next week, the current outlook for Christmas Eve is for a decent amount of sun but highs of only around 16C.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 20.5 Capdepera, 20.0 Puerto Pollensa, 19.5 Arta, 18.8 Palma Port, Pollensa, 18.7 Muro, Palma University, 18.5 Son Servera, 18.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.3 Petra, 18.2 Puerto Soller, 18.1 Sa Pobla; Lows of 0.3 Lluc, 1.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.1 Palma University, Pollensa.