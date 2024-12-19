As had been forecast, it was a warm day on Thursday - over 20C mainly in northern areas. A sunny Friday in store for the whole of Mallorca with highs down to 16 or 17C. The yellow alert for wind in the Tramuntana, interior and south is due to end at 4am on Friday. Yellow alerts for the coasts will be active until 10am in the south, noon in the Tramuntana and 6pm in the north/northeast - waves of three to four metres and gusts to 60 km/h.

The forecast for the weekend looks reasonable, but rain is forecast for the whole island on Monday. Better on Christmas Eve and generally sunny on Christmas Day, but not especially warm. Weather stations are currently indicating temperatures ranging from 10C in the mountains to 15C in coastal areas. Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 1): Alcudia (7C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 17.

Andratx (9C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

Binissalem (4C) 15C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 45%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 15.

Deya (7C) 14C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 15.

Palma (8C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

Pollensa (6C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 16, Sun: 19, Mon: 17.

Porreres (4C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 15.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 16.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 40%. Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 17.

Sineu (4C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sat: 15, Sun: 18, Mon: 15. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Thursday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 21.2 Muro, 21.1 Capdepera, 21.0 Puerto Pollensa, 20.7 Palma Port, 20.6 Pollensa, 20.5 Sa Pobla, 20.1 Palma Airport, 20.0 Arta; Lows of 3.1 Lluc, 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Palma University, Pollensa; Gusts of 93 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 72 Cabrera, 65 Porreres, 62 Banyalbufar, Portocolom; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Binissalem, Muro, Petra, Porreres, Puerto Pollensa.