Another fine and sunny day on Saturday with highs around 16C. The odd rogue shower can't be entirely ruled out - this was the case in the northeast on Friday - but no rain is forecast.

For Sunday there are yellow weather warnings for wind and the coasts. At present these are for the Tramuntana and north/northeast from 4pm to midnight - gusts inland and at sea of up to 70 km/h, waves of three metres.

These alerts look likely to continue into Monday, weather stations suggesting that it may in fact be windier on Monday, when there is the prospect of rain for the whole island.

The wind will ease by Christmas Eve. The forecast for Christmas Day now suggests a high of 18C with mainly sunny spells.

There is a possibility of a touch of snow on the peaks from Monday to Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 16.9 Can Sion (Campos), 16.6 Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, 16.4 Palma Port, 16.3 Binissalem, 16.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.1 Petra, Sineu, 16.0 Porreres; Lows of 3.7 Can Sion, 4.4 Lluc, 4.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Manacor; Gusts of 85 km/h Serra Alfabia, 59 Es Capdellà, 58 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 56 Cabrera; Rainfall of 4.2 litres per square metre Colonia Sant Pere, 3.1 Capdepera, 3.0 Arta, 2.4 Son Servera, 0.6 Puerto Pollensa.