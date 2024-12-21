A sunny Sunday with some occasional cloud but a windy Sunday.

It's expected to be quite breezy during the day, but there are no weather alerts for wind until the afternoon/evening. These are yellow for the north/northeast from 4pm; the Tramuntana from 6pm; and the south and the interior from 8pm. These are effective until midnight and are due to continue in the Tramuntana and the south into Monday morning. Gusts up to 80 km/h.

There are also yellow alerts for the coasts (Tramuntana, north/northeast) from 4pm.

Overnight Sunday, rain is forecast for the whole of Mallorca.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze increasing fresh northwest; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 17.

(8C) 19C, moderate west breeze increasing fresh northwest; humidity 55%. - Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 17. Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing near gale northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(10C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing near gale northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Binissalem (6C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(6C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Deya (9C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing strong northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 15, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

(9C) 17C, moderate west breeze increasing strong northwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 15, Tue: 14, Wed: 15. Palma (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

(9C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17. Pollensa (8C) 19C, fresh west breeze increasing strong; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 17.

(8C) 19C, fresh west breeze increasing strong; humidity 55%. Mon: 17, Tue: 15, Wed: 17. Porreres (6C) 18C, fresh west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(6C) 18C, fresh west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

(7C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16. Santanyi (8C) 18C, fresh west breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 17.

(8C) 18C, fresh west breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 17. Sineu (6C) 18C, fresh west breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49; near gale to 61.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 17.6 Capdepera, 16.9 Puerto Pollensa, 16.5 Muro, Palma Port, 16.3 Can Sion (Campos), 16.1 Pollensa, Portocolom, Son Servera, 16.0 Arta; Lows of 0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.7 Can Sion, 1.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.2 Lluc.