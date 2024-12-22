Rain is forecast overnight and into Monday for much of the island, especially northern areas. Brighter by the afternoon. There is a yellow alert for wind in the Tramuntana until 4am and in the south until 6am; gusts up to 80 km/h.

For the coasts there are yellow alerts all day for the Tramuntana and the south - waves of three to four metres and gusts up to 60 km/h. For the north/northeast there is a yellow alert until 2am and then an amber alert (waves up to five metres) up to midnight. Alerts in the Tramuntana and north/northeast will continue into Christmas Eve. The wind on land in the north is expected to pick up by the evening.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look reasonable. Decent amounts of sun plus cloudy spells, more so on Christmas Day, when there is a chance of a drop of rain. It's again expected to be windy in the north on Christmas Day. Highs of 16 or 17C are around normal for the time of year.

Weather stations are pointing to the possibility of snow on the highest ground on Monday and Wednesday, but they often do give this possibility and nothing comes of it.

Some quite low overnight temperatures predicted for parts of the Tramuntana and the interior from Monday night on - down to freezing and just above. There may be light frosts.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, light north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(8C) 17C, light north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. - Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Andratx (8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(8C) 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Binissalem (4C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(4C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Deya (6C) 14C, moderate north breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

(6C) 14C, moderate north breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 15. Palma (10C) 16C, moderate northwest easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(10C) 16C, moderate northwest easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Pollensa (7C) 17C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

(7C) 17C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17. Porreres (4C) 15C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 16.

(4C) 15C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 16. Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, light north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(7C) 15C, light north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Santanyi (6C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

(6C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 17. Sineu (6C) 15C, light northeast breeze backing north; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 19.9 Pollensa, 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 19.4 Muro, 19.2 Capdepera, 18.6 Sa Pobla, 18.3 Palma Port, 18.2 Palma University, 17.6 Arta, Son Servera, 17.4 Can Sion (Campos), Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.3 Portocolom, Santa Maria, 17.2 Binissalem, 17.1 Palma Airport; Lows of 1.2 Lluc, 2.0 Can Sion, 2.6 Binissalem, Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 105 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 73 Cabrera, 58 Palma Airport and Pollensa.