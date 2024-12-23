Will it snow in Mallorca this Christmas? Well if it did it would have done last night but only on the very peaks of the Tramuntana.

On 24 December, Christmas Eve, cloudy intervals are expected in the northeast of Mallorca, with a low probability of occasional light rainfall. Temperatures will remain unchanged or will decrease. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 1º to 10º, as well as probable light frosts in Mallorca. Highs will range between 12º and 16º. In addition, the wind will blow lightly to moderately from the north, turning northwest in the morning. The probability of rain remains at 40%, but the accumulated rainfall will be lower at 0.3 mm. Temperatures will vary between 9°C and 16°C. The wind from the northwest will be lighter, with speeds of 21 km/h and gusts of up to 32 km/h. Humidity will increase to 72%.

The Aemet weather forecast for Christmas Day forecasts that cloudy skies are expected to prevail. Temperatures will rise slightly: minimum temperatures will be 3º-10º and maximum temperatures 12º-16º. The wind will be light to moderate from the north.