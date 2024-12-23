Will it snow in Mallorca this Christmas? This is the question many Mallorcans are asking themselves, and the regional delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has the answer. The weather forecast for Mallorca for today, 23rd December, indicates that the snow will be at an altitude of 1,200 metres and above.

Bearing in mind that cloudy skies with showers are expected, more likely and more frequent in the Serra de Tramontana, it is likely that snow will fall on the peaks. Temperatures will drop, reaching their lowest at the end of the day. The wind will decrease to light in the afternoon.

On 24 December, Christmas Eve, cloudy intervals are expected in the northeast of Mallorca, with a low probability of occasional light rainfall. Temperatures will remain unchanged or will decrease. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 1º to 10º, as well as probable light frosts in Mallorca. Highs will range between 12º and 16º. In addition, the wind will blow lightly to moderately from the north, turning northwest in the morning.

The Aemet weather forecast for Christmas Day forecasts that cloudy skies are expected to prevail. Temperatures will rise slightly: minimum temperatures will be 3º-10º and maximum temperatures 12º-16º. The wind will be light to moderate from the north.