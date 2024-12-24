Reasonably sunny on Christmas Day. Cloud expected mainly in northern areas in the morning; a very low risk of a spot of rain. Zero chance of snow. Temperatures not bad - a touch above normal in areas - but a north/northeast wind overnight will continue into the morning. There is no alert for wind, but there is a yellow for the coasts. This is from midnight Tuesday to 3pm in the north and northeast; from 6am to 3pm in the east; and from 9am to 3pm in the Tramuntana. Waves up to three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.

Boxing Day looks fine as indeed does the rest of the week into the weekend. Quite low overnight temperatures in the Tramuntana and parts of the interior for the whole week - down to around zero. Minimal chance of rain for the next few days.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(8C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. - Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Andratx (7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 15.

(7C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 15. Binissalem (2C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

(2C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16. Deya (6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 14.

(6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 14. Palma (5C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(5C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Pollensa (6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(6C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Porreres (1C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

(1C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16. Sant Llorenç (5C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

(5C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16. Santanyi (4C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

(4C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 16. Sineu (3C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.1 Palma Port, 16.6 Puerto Pollensa, 16.5 Arta, Can Sion (Campos), 16.1 Capdepera, Muro, 16.0 Es Capdellà, Pollensa, Portocolom, Son Servera; Lows of -0.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.4 Can Sion, 1.0 Lluc, 2.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.8 Sineu; Gusts of 82 km/h Capdepera, 63 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Porreres.