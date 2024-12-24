Reasonably sunny on Christmas Day. Cloud expected mainly in northern areas in the morning; a very low risk of a spot of rain. Zero chance of snow. Temperatures not bad - a touch above normal in areas - but a north/northeast wind overnight will continue into the morning. There is no alert for wind, but there is a yellow for the coasts. This is from midnight Tuesday to 3pm in the north and northeast; from 6am to 3pm in the east; and from 9am to 3pm in the Tramuntana. Waves up to three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.
Christmas Day weather in Mallorca, what a wonderful Christmas Eve in Palma
No snow on Christmas Day
