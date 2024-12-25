A sunny Boxing Day, less of a breeze than there was in areas on Christmas Day. The outlook up to New Year's Eve is for fine, settled and calm conditions. Temperatures around normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 1): Alcudia (9C) 16C, light northeast-north breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Andratx (7C) 16C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

Binissalem (2C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Deya (6C) 15C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

Palma (4C) 17C, light northeast-north breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (6C) 16C, light northeast-north breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Porreres (2C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Santanyi (5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

(5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16. Sineu (3C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 15, Sat: 17, Sun: 16. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19. Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 18.1 Es Capdellà, 17.8 Palma University, 17.2 Palma Port, 16.5 Sant Elm, 16.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.9 Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 15.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.5 Capdepera, Palma Airport, 15.3 Can Sion (Campos), 15.2 Santanyi, 15.1 Binissalem, 15.0 Pollensa; Lows of 3.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Lluc, 4.5 Can Sion, 4.7 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gusts of 87 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 62 Capdepera; Rainfall of 4.7 litres per square metre Capdepera, 0.8 Son Servera, 0.2 Puerto Pollensa, Sant Elm.