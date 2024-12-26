Stable and sunny weather will prevail over the next few days across most of the country accompanied by persistent frosts and extensive fog banks, with greater intensity in areas of the interior of the mainland, has advanced Rubén Del Campo, spokesman for state met. office Aemet. These phenomena are ‘usual’ when anticyclonic weather prevails, explained Del Campo, who highlighted the possibility of fog and frost occurring simultaneously: When this is the case, the so-called ‘engelantes fogs’ are formed, fog banks in areas with sub-zero temperatures.

In these cases, the droplets that make up the fog immediately freeze on impact against the ground or against exposed surfaces, forming the ‘cinder’, and although ‘it looks like snow, it is not snow’, but rather small frozen fog droplets. As for rainfall over the next few days, the Aemet spokesman said that it will be ‘scarce’, in line with December, a ‘very dry’ month in most of the country: between 1 and 22 December, not even a quarter of the normal amount of accumulated rainfall has been reached, except in the north of the mainland, the eastern Cantabrian Sea and parts of the Canary Islands.

Today, extensive and persistent fog banks have already formed inland, reducing visibility and with maximum temperatures dropping in the east of the mainland and in the Balearics, although cities such as Seville may exceed 20 degrees. In the Canary Islands, storms will form in the mountainous islands, as well as haze. On Friday the situation will be similar, with anticyclonic weather without rain, except for small isolated showers on the Mediterranean coast, and, once again, fog in large areas of the interior, more persistent in the northern half. Temperatures will also drop this day, with frosts in mountain areas, in the northern plateau and in central moorlands.

During the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, the weather will remain anticyclonic and rainfall will be very scarce, except in the extreme north of the peninsula, with temperatures continuing to fall, while frosts will increase in intensity and extent, affecting both plateaus and central moorlands from Sunday onwards. On Sunday, cities such as Burgos, Palencia or Teruel will drop to 3 degrees below zero and to 0 degrees in Madrid capital; In large inland areas persistent fog banks will continue especially in points of the northern half and during the weekend may be engelantes forming ash and ice sheets.

The probability of engelantes fog will be greater in the northern plateau, in points of the interior of Catalonia and the east of Aragon, said Del Campo, who has warned that in areas with persistent fog the atmosphere will be very cold, just 5 degrees maximum.

In the Canary Islands, the skies will continue to be cloudy due to haze, a phenomenon which not only reduces visibility but also worsens air quality. For the beginning of the week, and the last days of the year, high pressure will continue, except for some light rain in the Cantabrian Sea and the Mediterranean coast, and the formation of a Dana in the area of the Gulf of Cadiz, but without major consequences, the spokesman concluded.