Some cloud expected in areas on Friday, especially in northern areas. Perhaps a touch of mist or fog as well. Otherwise sunny and settled.

The weekend is forecast to be sunny. Weather stations suggesting there may be some rain on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but the probability is low.

Daytime temperatures barely changing over the next few days, but zero or below overnight in areas where the lowest values are normally registered - parts of the Tramuntana, the interior, Campos, the university and airport.

There are other areas where it tends not to get that cold. In Capdepera, for example, the overnight low on Wednesday was 12C; Portocolom 9C, Puerto Pollensa 8C, Puerto Soller 6C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(9C) 17C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. - Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Andratx (8C) 17C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(8C) 17C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Binissalem (4C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(4C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Deya (6C) 15C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(6C) 15C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Palma (4C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(4C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Pollensa (8C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(8C) 17C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Porreres (4C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(4C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(7C) 16C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Santanyi (6C) 17C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(6C) 17C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Sineu (6C) 16C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 18.3 Palma Port, 17.8 Palma Airport, 17.3 Binissalem, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.9 Palma University, 16.8 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, 16.7 Puerto Pollensa, 16.6 Es Capdellà, 16.5 Santanyi; Lows of -1.2 Lluc, Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.9 Can Sion, -0.3 Binissalem, -0.2 Palma Airport, -0.1 Palma University, +0.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.4 Santa Maria, 0.9 Sineu, 1.0 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Muro.