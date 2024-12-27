The very settled conditions will continue on Saturday. Minimal breeze, sunny with occasional cloud. Daytime highs up to 17C but overnight lows staying around freezing. Light frosts in areas.

Weather stations indicating a low probability of some rain for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but the outlook in general is for little change into the middle of next week; overnight temperatures are forecast to rise from Tuesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.1 Puerto Pollensa, 16.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.8 Es Capdellà, 16.2 Manacor, Pollensa, 16.1 Son Servera, 16.0 Capdepera, Sa Pobla; Lows of +0.5 Can Sion (Campos), 1.2 Palma University, 1.3 Lluc, 1.5 Binissalem, 1.7 Palma Airport, 1.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).