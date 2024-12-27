Weather stations indicating a low probability of some rain for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but the outlook in general is for little change into the middle of next week; overnight temperatures are forecast to rise from Tuesday.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):
Alcudia (7C) 16C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.
Andratx (7C) 16C, light northwest-north breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.
Binissalem (3C) 16C, calm increasing to light north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 15.
Deya (6C) 14C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 15.
Palma (1C) 17C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.
Pollensa (6C) 17C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.
Porreres (1C) 16C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 15.
Sant Llorenç (5C) 16C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.
Santanyi (5C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.
Sineu (2C) 16C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 15.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h.
Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.1 Puerto Pollensa, 16.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.8 Es Capdellà, 16.2 Manacor, Pollensa, 16.1 Son Servera, 16.0 Capdepera, Sa Pobla; Lows of +0.5 Can Sion (Campos), 1.2 Palma University, 1.3 Lluc, 1.5 Binissalem, 1.7 Palma Airport, 1.8 Salines Llevant (Campos).
