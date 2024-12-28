Around 1am on Thursday, the temperature on the summit of the Puig Major was -3.6C, the lowest temperature recorded this year.
Mallorca's coldest night of the year
On the summit of the Puig Major
Also in Weather
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.