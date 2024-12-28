Around 1am on Thursday, the temperature on the summit of the Puig Major was -3.6C, the lowest temperature recorded this year.

This temperature was reported by Meteo de les Illes Balears rather than by the Aemet met agency. Aemet doesn't have an official weather station on the summit. The closest is Son Torrella, where -2.2C was recorded around dawn on Saturday.

The low temperature on the Puig Major on Thursday was hardly that unusual. When conditions are as they are at present - very settled with clear skies - low temperatures will occur and not only in the Tramuntana Mountains.

Away from the mountains, though, the low temperatures are forecast to rise slightly next week. There is a possibility of rain on New Year's Eve, but more so during the rest of the week.