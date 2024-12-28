Mostly clear skies on Sunday with the possibility of some early mist. Light frosts in areas and minimal breeze.

Monday similar. Tuesday more by way of cloud. There could be some rain overnight on New Year's Eve, but only light. Higher probability of rain on New Year's Day and on Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 16C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 17.7 Capdepera, 17.6 Can Sion (Campos), 17.3 Arta, 17.2 Binissalem, 16.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, 16.8 Palma Airport, 16.7 Santanyi, 16.6 Es Capdellà, Llucmajor, Palma Port, Puerto Pollensa, Sineu, 16.5 Porreres, 16.4 Pollensa, 16.3 Palma University, Petra, Santa Maria, 16.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.1 Portocolom, 16.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), Son Servera; Lows of -2.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.5 Lluc, +0.4 Binissalem, 0.6 Can Sion, 0.9 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, Manacor, Son Torrella.