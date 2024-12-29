A sunny start for parts of Mallorca on Monday but expected to cloud over later in the day. In eastern areas it may be cloudy for most of the day.

For New Year's Eve, Aemet says there is up to 30% probability of rain for the party in Palma. Weather stations are meanwhile pointing to higher probability everywhere during the second half of Tuesday and also to possible thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday may also see some rain. From Tuesday there will be more by way of a breeze (still only modest), there having been very little over the past few days.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (5C) 16C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 18.0 Arta, 17.6 Puerto Pollensa, 17.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.7 Sineu, 16.6 Llucmajor, 16.5 Cabrera, Capdepera, Sa Pobla, 16.4 Santanyi, 16.3 Manacor, Son Servera, 16.2 Palma Port, 16.1 Pollensa, 16.0 Petra; Lows of -2.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.4 Lluc, 0.0 Can Sion (Campos), +0.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 0.4 Binissalem, 0.7 Sineu, 1.0 Palma Airport.