Some risk of rain overnight Tuesday, mainly in northern and eastern areas. New Year's Day could see showers, but the probability isn't high. There was heavy rain in Ibiza on Tuesday; the belt of rain was to the south of Mallorca.

A mix of sun and cloud for most of the island; cloudiest in the east in the afternoon, according to weather stations.

Temperatures are expected to rise a bit over the next few days - 21C is currently predicted for the sixth. For the fifth and the night of the Kings parades and especially for the sixth, the forecast at present is also for quite a strong west wind.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (10C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.5 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, 17.2 Binissalem, 16.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.7 Puerto Pollensa, 16.6 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 16.5 Sant Elm, 16.3 Santanyi, 16.2 Pollensa, Portocolom, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.1 Capdepera, Palma Airport; Lows of -1.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.3 Lluc, 2.0 Binissalem, 2.6 Palma University, Petra.