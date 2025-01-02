Sunny with just some occasional cloud on Friday.

The same on Saturday. More cloud on Sunday, but there's very little risk of rain affecting the parades. On Monday there is a high probability of rain; the day is currently forecast to be mostly overcast.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 18.9 Arta, 18.6 Capdepera, 18.5 Pollensa, 18.3 Son Servera, 18.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi, 18.1 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Port, Petra, 18.0 Manacor, Sineu; Lows of -1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.2 Lluc, 2.5 Binissalem, 2.9 Palma University, 3.0 Sineu; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Arta, Pollensa, Porreres, Son Servera.