Sunny with some high or occasional cloud on Saturday; fairly warm for parts of the island - up to 19C.

A southwest breeze is due to pick up on Sunday. No rain forecast for the parades in the evening, but there could be some quite strong gusts (up to 50 km/h).

Expected to be windier on Monday and with a high risk of rain plus possible thunderstorms.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 17.

(7C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 60%. - Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 17. Andratx (8C) 17C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.

(8C) 17C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16. Binissalem (4C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.

(4C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16. Deya (7C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 14.

(7C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Sun: 16, Mon: 16, Tue: 14. Palma (6C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

(6C) 17C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17. Pollensa (7C) 19C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 17.

(7C) 19C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 17. Porreres (5C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16.

(5C) 18C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 16. Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

(6C) 18C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 17. Santanyi (8C) 18C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 16.

(8C) 18C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 16. Sineu (4C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 19.4 Capdepera, 18.6 Pollensa, 18.2 Arta, Muro, 18.1 Sa Pobla, 17.9 Palma Port, Son Servera, 17.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma University, 17.2 Petra, 17.1 Santa Maria, 17.0 Binissalem, Can Sion (Campos); Lows of +0.5 Lluc, 2.6 Palma University, 3.9 Palma Airport, 4.0 Can Sion.