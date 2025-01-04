A sunny Sunday with some high cloud. By the evening, cloud is forecast for most of the island; it is expected to be quite heavy in some central and eastern areas, but rain is unlikely. In the Tramuntana there could be some fog. A moderate southwest breeze but gusts potentially of up to 50 km/h. Not particularly cold. After the sun sets, temperatures generally around 10-12C.

For Epiphany, Monday, rain is forecast, especially later in the day when there could be the odd thunderstorm.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Andratx (10C) 17C, gentle to moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (8C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Deya (8C) 16C, moderate south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 14, Wed: 16.

Palma (9C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 20.

Porreres (9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Sineu (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 19.4 Capdepera, Sa Pobla, 19.0 Arta, Llucmajor, Sineu, 18.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.7 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, 18.5 Binissalem, Pollensa, Santanyi, 18.3 Petra, 18.2 Palma Port, Porreres, Sant Elm, 18.1 Palma University, Santa Maria; Lows of 3.3 Can Sion, 4.2 Palma Airport, 4.7 Binissalem, 4.8 Lluc, Palma University.