A generally cloudy day expected for Epiphany, with rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy for much of the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the evening, especially in northern and southeastern areas.

For the coming week: Tuesday to Thursday look reasonably good - sunny with some cloud but still with a fair breeze. Temperatures forecast to drop a few degrees on Friday but then climb again on Saturday, which at present looks as if it will be particularly windy.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Andratx (7C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 75%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (7C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 75%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Deya (7C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Tue: 15, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

Palma (13C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze veering north; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Porreres (8C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 17, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

Sineu (9C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 70%. Tue: 17, Wed: 18, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.2 Puerto Soller, 18.6 Capdepera, 18.4 Pollensa, 18.2 Muro, 18.0 Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Banyalbufar, 17.6 Palma Port, 17.4 Sa Pobla, 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, Son Servera, 17.1 Arta, Palma University, 17.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi, Sineu; Lows of 1.5 Lluc, 4.9 Can Sion, 5.0 Pollensa, 5.2 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, Muro, Petra.