On Tuesday, January 7th, the forecast is for cloudy intervals with showers and thunderstorms in the early morning, tending in the morning to partly cloudy skies in the northern half of Mallorca. The rest of the island is expected to have partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will drop, mainly at night. The wind will be moderate from the north and northwest, turning west in the morning and southwest in the afternoon. The Aemet weather forecast for Wednesday, January 8, indicates partly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds, increasing at night to overcast with the probability of occasional light rainfall.

Temperatures will be on the rise, especially at night. The wind will blow from the southwest moderately with strong intervals. Yesterday, the arrival of a cold front and a trough at high levels caused a change in the weather.