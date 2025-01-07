Liverpool (United Kingdom), 07/01/2025.- An aerial photograph taken by drone shows snow on the ground surrounding the Royal Liver Building, Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool buildings in Liverpool, Britain, 07 January 2025. The Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for snow and ice across Northern Ireland and the west coast of Britain after heavy snowfall and rain caused widespread travel disruption and flooding. (Irlanda, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN | ADAM VAUGHAN
While large parts of the UK continue to freeze, for Britons who can get to an airport and board a flight that is operating, then perhaps Mallorca is a good place to pop to this week for a bit of winter warmth and sun. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics is forecasting stable weather this week until Saturday, which will begin with rainfall and may be accompanied by storms.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.