While large parts of the UK continue to freeze, for Britons who can get to an airport and board a flight that is operating, then perhaps Mallorca is a good place to pop to this week for a bit of winter warmth and sun. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics is forecasting stable weather this week until Saturday, which will begin with rainfall and may be accompanied by storms.

However, as reported by the spokesman for Aemet in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, on Wednesday afternoon, a lightly active front will pass through the islands, which may produce some weak and occasional rainfall. In addition, strong gusts of wind are forecast in the Serra de Tramuntana, which may reach 60 kilometres per hour.

Minimum temperatures will range between eight and 12 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will rise slightly, reaching between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius. Likewise, cloudy intervals and a low probability of rain are forecast for Thursday. As for temperatures, the values of the previous day will be maintained. On Friday, high clouds will predominate and minimum temperatures will drop slightly, to between four and 11 degrees. Highs, meanwhile, will be slightly higher, between 18 and 22 degrees.

At the weekend, the weather will be more stable and, for this Saturday, cloudy intervals and probable rainfall are forecast, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms. The rain will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures and highs will fall to between 16 and 20 degrees. In the UK, hundreds of flood alerts are in place with one severe flood warning requiring “large-scale” evacuation. Snow and ice warnings have also been issued for millions. Travellers face further disruption - with flights delayed and roads blocked.

Liverpool and Aberdeen airports were forced to suspend flights this Tuesday morning as heavy rain, flooding and snow continue to disrupt travel and cause school closures. It came as the Environment Agency issued a critical flood warning – indicating a “danger to life” as a mass evacuation was ordered for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar in Leicestershire.