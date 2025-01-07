Quite warm on Wednesday but also quite breezy, which will take the edge off the temperatures a bit.

20-21C and sunny conditions expected for Thursday and Friday. Similar values on Saturday, when it is forecast to be fairly cloudy with a risk of rain. On Sunday a change is on the cards. Strong winds from the north/northeast are due along with a high probability of rain and highs dropping to 12 or 13C. Monday is currently forecast to be the same as Sunday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. - Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20. Andratx (9C) 17C, gentle to moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(9C) 17C, gentle to moderate southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Binissalem (7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

(7C) 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 20. Deya (8C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 17.

(8C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 17. Palma (11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20.

(11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 20. Pollensa (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

(9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 21. Porreres (9C) 18C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

(9C) 18C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20. Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19.

(9C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 19. Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 70%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

(10C) 18C, moderate west breeze backing southwest; humidity 70%. Thu: 19, Fri: 20, Sat: 19. Sineu (9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 17.9 Palma Port, 17.6 Capdepera, 17.4 Son Servera, 16.8 Palma Airport, 16.7 Muro, Portocolom, 16.5 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, 16.4 Sant Elm, 16.3 Arta, Puerto Pollensa, Santanyi, 16.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.1 Sa Pobla; Lows of 4.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.3 Lluc, 5.8 Can Sion; Rainfall of 14.0 litres per square metre Pollensa, 10.3 Lluc, 8.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 7.8 Muro, 5.0 Petra, 4.8 Arta, 4.6 Manacor.