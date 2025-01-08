Sunny but fairly windy on Thursday. Gusts up to 60 km/h. There's no alert for wind though.

The clear conditions at present have allowed the good view of Mallorca from Barcelona. These conditions are due to continue in Mallorca on Thursday and Friday. Saturday is expected to be cloudy and with an increasing risk of rain as the day progresses.

A fall in temperatures is likely to start on Saturday and be more apparent on Sunday. Cold northerly air will move in, it is forecast to be windy (near gale force in areas) and weather stations are suggesting snow at 700 metres. We'll see about that, but lows of 1-2C in the mountains are expected from Sunday until at least Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 15.

Andratx (12C) 18C, moderate west breeze increasing to fresh northwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 15.

Binissalem (10C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 19, Sun: 12.

Deya (11C) 17C, moderate west breeze; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 13.

Palma (13C) 20C, moderate west breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 19, Sun: 14.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 21, Sat: 20, Sun: 15.

Porreres (10C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 12.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 18, Sun: 14.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 13.

Sineu (10C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 19, Sun: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 20.5 Capdepera, 20.3 Banyalbufar, 19.8 Puerto Soller, 19.4 Arta, 19.1 Pollensa, 18.8 Muro, 18.7 Son Servera, 18.6 Lluc, 18.4 Palma Port, Sa Pobla, 18.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.1 Petra; Lows of 4.0 Lluc, 4.4 Palma University, 5.7 Pollensa, 6.8 Puerto Pollensa.