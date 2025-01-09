Another sunny and warm day in prospect; temperatures on Friday are likely to be up to 22C, as they were on Thursday.

For Saturday evening, an amber alert has been issued for the coasts in Menorca. This is an indication of unsettled conditions that will move in on Saturday, which is expected to be mainly cloudy but still quite warm. Rain is possible on Saturday afternoon, and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight are also likely. The wind in the north of Mallorca is forecast to strengthen on Saturday and be up to near gale force on Sunday.

It is due to be windy across Mallorca on Sunday, and the temperatures are forecast to tumble. As well as rain, there is the potential for snow at 800-900 metres. Sunny spells on Sunday are also forecast.

The wind (north/northeast) is expected to persist until Tuesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 19, Sun: 15, Mon: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.6 Capdepera, 22.0 Son Servera, 21.9 Palma Port, 21.2 Muro, 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 20.8 Arta, 20.4 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 20.3 Pollensa, 20.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra, 20.0 Binissalem, Manacor, Sineu; Lows of 8.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.0 Palma University, 12.5 Can Sion (Campos), 12.6 Lluc.