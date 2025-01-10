All change on Saturday, the clear skies of the past few days will be replaced by overcast conditions and an increasing likelihood of rain during the day. The general Aemet forecast suggests there may be thunderstorms in northern areas in the evening, though individual weather stations indicate a possibility in the afternoon.

There is a yellow alert for the north and northeast coast from 9pm (gusts of 60 km/h and waves of three metres). A mass of cold air will be accompanied by a strong northerly wind, with the wind expected to pick up overnight Saturday. There are yellow alerts for high winds (gusts of 80 km/h) on Sunday in the north, northeast, east and Tramuntana as well as amber or yellow alerts for the coasts.

There is a fairly high probability of rain on Sunday but there should also be sunny spells. Snow is just possible at 700 or 800 metres. Temperatures will fall several degrees on Sunday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 19C, gentle west breeze veering northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 15.

Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 75%. Sun: 16, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.

Binissalem (6C) 18C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 12, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Deya (8C) 17C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 75%. Sun: 13, Mon: 12, Tue: 12.

Palma (9C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 13, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.

Pollensa (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.

Porreres (6C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 12, Mon: 13, Tue: 13.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light northwest veering north; humidity 75%. Sun: 13, Mon: 13, Tue: 14.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 75%. Sun: 13, Mon: 13, Tue: 14.

Sineu (7C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 12, Mon: 12, Tue: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 23.0 Capdepera, 22.2 Muro, Son Servera, 22.1 Puerto Pollensa, 21.8 Arta, 21.6 Pollensa, 21.5 Sa Pobla, 21.2 Palma University, 21.1 Portocolom, 21.0 Can Sion (Campos), Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 5.3 Can Sion, 7.1 Palma Airport, 7.8 Son Servera, 8.1 Manacor.