On Sunday there are yellow alerts for high winds: north/northeast from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday and continuing into Monday morning (gusts of 80 km/h); Tramuntana and east from 5am to 6pm (gusts of 70 km/h).

For the north/northeast coast there is an amber alert for rough seas (waves potentially of ten metres) from midnight to midnight. The Tramuntana coast has an amber alert from 5am to 4pm; yellow for the rest of the day. In the east, yellow from 3am to midnight (waves up to four metres).

A fairly chilly day, with sunny spells. A risk of thunderstorms overnight Saturday in the north. Otherwise, the risk of rain is forecast to be greatest on Sunday evening in northern areas.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, near gale force easing to strong north breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

(7C) 16C, near gale force easing to strong north breeze; humidity 40%. - Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15. Andratx (6C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

(6C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15. Binissalem (5C) 12C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

(5C) 12C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14. Deya (6C) 12C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 11, Tue: 12, Wed: 12.

(6C) 12C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 11, Tue: 12, Wed: 12. Palma (7C) 13C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15.

(7C) 13C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 15. Pollensa (7C) 15C, strong north breeze easing to fresh; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15.

(7C) 15C, strong north breeze easing to fresh; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 15. Porreres (5C) 12C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 13.

(5C) 12C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 13. Sant Llorenç (7C) 13C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

(7C) 13C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 13, Wed: 14. Santanyi (6C) 13C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 14.

(6C) 13C, strong north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 35%. Mon: 13, Tue: 14, Wed: 14. Sineu (7C) 12C, strong north breeze easing to fresh; humidity 35%. Mon: 12, Tue: 13, Wed: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49; near gale to 61.

Saturday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 20.3 Palma Port, 19.9 Pollensa, 19.4 Puerto Pollensa, 19.2 Capdepera, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.1 Palma University; Lows of 4.8 Lluc, 5.2 Palma University, 5.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.8 Can Sion (Campos), 6.7 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Pollensa, 0.5 Capdepera, 0.4 Arta.