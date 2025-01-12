Mallorca's first snow of 2025 fell on Sunday morning, not that there was much of it.

Around 6am there was a small deposit of snow on the Puig Major, which coincided with precipitation of some four litres per square metre.

Alberto Darder Rosell, in charge of the weather station, has shared images of the snow that was at 1,300 metres. The forecast snowline on Sunday was 800 metres, but no more precipitation was expected. Darder says that it could snow again on Tuesday, the met agency having put the snowline at 1,000 metres.

There weren't freezing temperatures in the mountains, the low on Sunday was +2.2C. Rain forecast for parts of Mallorca overnight produced a maximum of seventeen litres per square metre in Capdepera, all late on Saturday when a hailstorm affected northern and eastern areas.