Sunny for much of the day on Monday, but cloud expected in northern and eastern areas in the morning; rain possible and then again late on.

Still windy, especially in the north, but there are no alerts for high winds. There is an amber alert for the north/northeast coast until 9am (waves possibly up to ten metres). This will be downgraded to yellow until midnight. For the Tramuntana and east coasts there are yellow alerts all day.

Remaining quite cold. Temperatures are due to rise a bit later in the week. The outlook up to Saturday is for the occasional shower - Tuesday morning in particular and then on Friday and Saturday - maybe a spot of snow and continuing fairly windy in the north and some central areas.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 14C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 16.

(8C) 14C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 55%. - Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 16. Andratx (6C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15.

(6C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15. Binissalem (5C) 12C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 13, Wed: 14, Thu: 14.

(5C) 12C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 13, Wed: 14, Thu: 14. Deya (5C) 11C, moderate north-northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 12, Wed: 13, Thu: 13.

(5C) 11C, moderate north-northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 12, Wed: 13, Thu: 13. Palma (8C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 13, Wed: 15, Thu: 16.

(8C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 13, Wed: 15, Thu: 16. Pollensa (7C) 13C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

(7C) 13C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 14, Wed: 15, Thu: 15. Porreres (5C) 12C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 13, Wed: 14, Thu: 14.

(5C) 12C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 13, Wed: 14, Thu: 14. Sant Llorenç (7C) 13C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Tue: 14, Wed: 13, Thu: 14.

(7C) 13C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Tue: 14, Wed: 13, Thu: 14. Santanyi (6C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15.

(6C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 14, Wed: 14, Thu: 15. Sineu (6C) 12C, fresh north breeze veering northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 13, Wed: 13, Thu: 14.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs (these were overnight except Cap Blanc) 16.0 Palma Port, 15.0 Es Capdellà, 14.8 Banyalbufar, 14.7 Sant Elm, 14.6 Puerto Soller, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.1 Palma University, 14.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 1.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 1.5 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 92 km/h Capdepera, 74 Cabrera, 60 Petra, Serra Alfabia, 57 Banyalbufar, Puerto Pollensa, 55 Muro, Palma Airport, 53 Sineu, 52 Binissalem, 51 Portocolom, Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 3.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 2.2 Portocolom.