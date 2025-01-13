The Balearic Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has forecast a cold week ahead in Mallorca.

Regional met. office spokesperson María José Guerrero, said today that the maximum temperatures will not exceed 11º-14º, and may even struggle to reach 11º-13º, below the norm for this time of year.

This is due to the fact that last Sunday a strong belt of polar air hit Mallorca causing temperatures to plummet.

Temperatures fell from over 20º on Friday and Saturday (on the 10th of January highs climbed to 23º at the Capdepera lighthouse and to 22º in Son Servera, Pollensa, Muro, Artà and sa Pobla) to a maximum of 15º recorded on Sunday in Calvia and Palma; in the rest of the island the temperature was even lower. Guerrero has warned that nights will also be cold this week with minimum temperatures are expected to be between 1º and 4º. Frosts are forecast.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 15°C is expected. The probability of rain increases to 40%, with a cumulative 0.3 mm of precipitation. The wind will continue from the north at 22 km/h, with gusts of 34 km/h. Relative humidity will be 65%.

On Thursday, 16 January, a cold front is expected to arrive at high levels which with an easterly wind will bring rain and on Friday the wind is expected to pick up. And, for the moment, there is little improvement on the immediate horizon and temperatures will remain below the norm for this time of year.

Menorca is on level two orange alert with north winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour (km / hr) and waves of 4 to 5 metres. Mallorca is on level one yellow alert in the Llevant, Serra de Tramuntana for north and northeast by north wind of 50 to 60 km/ hour and waves of 3 metres. The warnings will remain in effect throughout Tuesday.