A bright and sunny day is forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Wednesday. The strong winds of the past few days will give way to much calmer conditions. Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, the forecast is for particularly low temperatures for a good part of the island. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the Tramuntana, the interior and the south of Mallorca between 2am and 7am. (Minus one or lower.)

Wind is again forecast to be a factor on Friday, the day of Sant Antoni. The weather prospects for the fiestas aren't that encouraging. For Sant Antoni Eve (Thursday), there is a threat of thunderstorms and rain for the whole island; this is during the day and into the evening. Thunderstorms are also predicted into Friday; the probability of rain is very high.

On Tuesday, the temperatures struggled to reach 14C. Lows in the Tramuntana during the day were 4.3C at Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and 5.2 at Son Torrella (Escorca). Elsewhere, Porreres recorded a maximum of 10.6 and Arta 10.9.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (6C) 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 14.0 Palma Port, 13.6 Es Capdellà, Palma University, Puerto Pollensa, 13.2 Palma Airport, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 13.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 0.7 Can Sion, 1.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 79 km/h Capdepera, Serra Alfabia, 64 Cabrera; Rainfall of 5.8 litres per square metre Llucmajor, 4.6 Arta, 4.4 Colonia Sant Pere, Portocolom.