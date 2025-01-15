Some more low temperatures expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but there is no warning for low temperatures as there was for Tuesday night. The nighttime temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be a bit higher, but there is a risk of rain and thunderstorms for the Sant Antoni Eve bonfires (and correfocs where these apply).

During the day there should be some sunny spells for most of Mallorca, but there is a high probability of rain, especially in the afternoon and in the evening. The rain and thunderstorm risks are highest in some of the principal Sant Antoni venues, e.g. Alcudia, Arta, Manacor, Muro, Pollensa and Sa Pobla.

Wind shouldn't be too much of an issue, but it is forecast to pick up overnight Thursday into Friday. There are yellow alerts for the coasts on Friday. The animal blessings on Friday may well be affected by rain.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Andratx (5C) 17C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

Binissalem (3C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 13, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

Deya (4C) 13C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Fri: 13, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

Palma (1C) 15C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (6C) 15C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Porreres (2C) 14C, moderate east breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 14C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Santanyi (4C) 14C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Sineu (3C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 14, Sun: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 14.8 Palma Port, 14.4 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa, 14.2 Binissalem, Sineu, 14.1 Santanyi, 14.0 Es Capdellà, Palma University; Lows of -1.5 Palma Airport, -1.0 Can Sion, Salines Llevant (Campos), +0.1 Binissalem, 0.2 Palma University.