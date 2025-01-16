A spot of snow on high ground in Mallorca on Thursday - there was hail in some parts of the island - and snow in the mountains likely on Friday as well. The snowline is put at 1,100 metres, and there could be rather more snow than there was on Thursday. The forecast is for localised, persistent precipitation.

A generally overcast Friday with rain possible across the whole island. Thunderstorms are also on the cards, mainly in northern areas, and it will be quite windy - fresh breezes from the north will bring a chill factor. There are yellow alerts for the coasts - Tramuntana, north/northeast from 6am to midnight; the east from noon to midnight; and the south from 3pm to midnight. Waves up to four metres and gusts of 60 km/h.

All in all, not looking great for the day of Sant Antoni and all the animal blessings. For the pine climb in Pollensa on Friday evening, the forecast is much better than for earlier in the day; only a very slight risk of rain but a keen northeasterly. At present, there is unlikely to be warmer weather until Tuesday next week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (9C) 16C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(9C) 16C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 65%. - Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Andratx (6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 15.

(6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 15. Binissalem (6C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

(6C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 15. Deya (5C) 13C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 13, Mon: 14.

(5C) 13C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 13, Mon: 14. Palma (6C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(6C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Pollensa (8C) 16C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 16.

(8C) 16C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 16. Porreres (4C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

(4C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 15. Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

(7C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 15. Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze backing north; humidity 70%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

(6C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze backing north; humidity 70%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 16. Sineu (6C) 15C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Thursday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 15.2 Can Sion (Campos), 15.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.0 Puerto Pollensa, Santanyi, 14.9 Palma Port, 14.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 14.6 Arta, Capdepera, Sant Elm, 14.5 Es Capdellà, Portocolom; Lows of 1.2 Lluc, 2.5 Binissalem, Can Sion; Gusts of 75 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 58 Capdepera, 55 Palma Port, 54 Banyalbufar, 53 Pollensa; Precipitation of 4.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.2 Pollensa, 2.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 2.6 Santa Maria.