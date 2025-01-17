Cloudy for much of Mallorca on Saturday morning. Sunnier in the afternoon but then clouding over again in the evening. The highest risk of rain is in the evening and overnight into Sunday, when there could also be thunderstorms. A cold north wind will still be blowing and we have more yellow alerts for the coasts - the south from midnight to 8am; Tramuntana, north/northeast to 3pm; east to 8pm. Waves up to four metres and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h.

Sunday is looking like rain, and it will continue to be windy. A general improvement is forecast from Monday, and temperatures could be up to around 21C by Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (10C) 15C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Andratx (8C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Binissalem (9C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 13, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Deya (8C) 13C, moderate north breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 12, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.

Palma (10C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Pollensa (9C) 15C, moderate north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Porreres (8C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Santanyi (7C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Sineu (9C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sun: 13, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 16.2 Es Capdellà, 16.0 Puerto Pollensa, 15.7 Palma Port, 15.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.2 Palma University, Sa Pobla, Sant Elm, 15.1 Muro, 15.0 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport; Lows of 2.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Palma University, 4.6 Palma Airport; Gusts of 72 km/h Capdepera, 66 Cabrera, 59 Serra Alfabia, 58 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 32 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 26.8 Puerto Soller, 23.6 Son Torrella, 23.0 Pollensa, 20.6 Portocolom.