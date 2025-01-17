Sunday is looking like rain, and it will continue to be windy. A general improvement is forecast from Monday, and temperatures could be up to around 21C by Thursday.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 1):
-
Alcudia (10C) 15C, fresh north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.
-
Andratx (8C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.
-
Binissalem (9C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sun: 13, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.
-
Deya (8C) 13C, moderate north breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 12, Mon: 14, Tue: 14.
-
Palma (10C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.
-
Pollensa (9C) 15C, moderate north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.
-
Porreres (8C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.
-
Sant Llorenç (9C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.
-
Santanyi (7C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.
-
Sineu (9C) 14C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Sun: 13, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 16.2 Es Capdellà, 16.0 Puerto Pollensa, 15.7 Palma Port, 15.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.2 Palma University, Sa Pobla, Sant Elm, 15.1 Muro, 15.0 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport; Lows of 2.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Palma University, 4.6 Palma Airport; Gusts of 72 km/h Capdepera, 66 Cabrera, 59 Serra Alfabia, 58 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 32 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 26.8 Puerto Soller, 23.6 Son Torrella, 23.0 Pollensa, 20.6 Portocolom.
