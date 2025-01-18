An overcast Sunday forecast for Mallorca. A risk of rain everywhere; thunderstorms possible during the day. Still quite windy, especially in the north, though the breezes are expected to ease later in the day.

Monday will see an improvement, and temperatures are expected to reach 20C midweek.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8.30pm (UV rating 1):

Alcudia (8C) 15C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 20.

Andratx (6C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 12C, light north breeze backing southwest; humidity 70%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 19.

Deya (6C) 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Mon: 14, Tue: 14, Wed: 18.

Palma (8C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

Pollensa (7C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 21.

Porreres (1C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 80%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 19.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 80%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

Santanyi (3C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Sineu (2C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 80%. Mon: 16, Tue: 15, Wed: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary as of 8.30pm - Highs of 15.5 Palma Port, 15.3 Es Capdellà, 15.2 Palma University, 14.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.6 Palma Airport, 14.5 Can Sion (Campos), 14.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 3.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.4 Palma University, 9.9 Llucmajor; Gusts of 89 km/h Serra Alfabia, 77 Capdepera, 64 Cabrera, 61 Son Servera; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Capdepera.