The breezes are shifting direction to the south and southwest, so some warmer air will move in and push daytime temperatures up; not so much on Monday but later in the week, with highs of 20C-plus.

Monday morning is forecast to be reasonably sunny for most of the island; more by way of cloud in southern areas. Generally cloudy later in the day and with a risk of rain into Tuesday morning. The outlook for the week is at present reasonably good. Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy, but otherwise quite sunny with maybe the odd isolated light shower.

On Sunday there was some heavy rain, especially in the mountains. At Son Torrella there were 67 litres per square metre. According to the weather station, it was a touch too warm. Had it not been there would have been half a metre of snow. Mallorca was on the edge of Storm Garoé on Sunday; it was this that produced some downpours.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2)

Alcudia (5C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 20, Thu: 19.

Andratx (7C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 17, Thu: 18.

Binissalem (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Deya (6C) 14C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Palma (4C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Pollensa (5C) 17C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Tue: 18, Wed: 21, Thu: 20.

Porreres (2C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Santanyi (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

Sineu (2C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 14.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Airport, 14.2 Palma Port, Santanyi, 14.1 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, 13.9 Portocolom, 13.8 Es Capdellà, 13.7 Cabrera, 13.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 13.5 Puerto Soller, Sant Elm, 13.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 13.3 Capdepera, 13.2 Santa Maria, 13.1 Banyalbufar, Muro, Sa Pobla, 13.0 Manacor, Son Servera; Lows of 3.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.4 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 75 km/h Serra Alfabia, 67 Puerto Soller, 52 Banyalbufar, 51 Capdepera; Rainfall of 67.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 24.4 Puerto Pollensa, 22.8 Capdepera, 21.6 Pollensa, 20.5 Serra Alfabia, 16.6 Muro, 15.4 Binissalem.