For tomorrow, 21 January, an increase in cloudiness is forecast, reaching 85%. Minimum temperatures will rise to 13°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to reach 18°C. The probability of rain will remain at 30%. Winds will continue to blow from the south-west at 16 km/h, with gusts up to 25 km/h. Relative humidity will increase slightly to 81%.

On 22 January 2025, a slight decrease in cloudiness is forecast, with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will range between 13°C minimum and 19°C maximum. The southwesterly wind will decrease in intensity to 14 km/h, with gusts of up to 20 km/h. Relative humidity will be 85%, and the UV index will rise slightly to 2.

In conclusion, Mallorca will experience mostly cloudy days with mild and stable temperatures. The probability of rain is low, suggesting relatively dry weather. However, it is recommended to be aware of wind gusts and to take precautions if doing outdoor activities.