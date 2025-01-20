The weather in Mallorca is forecast to improve this week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma20/01/2025 15:31
For tomorrow, 21 January, an increase in cloudiness is forecast, reaching 85%. Minimum temperatures will rise to 13°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to reach 18°C. The probability of rain will remain at 30%. Winds will continue to blow from the south-west at 16 km/h, with gusts up to 25 km/h. Relative humidity will increase slightly to 81%.
