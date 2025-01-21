Sunny with cloudy intervals on Wednesday morning; there may be some fog in the Palma area. High cloud and sunny in the afternoon. Quite warm thanks to the southwest breeze, which will be moderate for much of the island at times; a bit breezy, therefore.

The outlook is pretty good up to Saturday, but then rain possible on Sunday and getting windy again.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 19.

(11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. - Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 19. Andratx (10C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(10C) 18C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 70%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Binissalem (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 18. Deya (9C) 18C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

(9C) 18C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Palma (11C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(11C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Pollensa (11C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 20.

(11C) 21C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 20. Porreres (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 19. Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

(10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 19. Santanyi (10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

(10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 18. Sineu (10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 20, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 19.1 Pollensa, 19.0 Arta, 18.9 Muro, 18.5 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Santanyi, 17.9 Palma Port, 17.8 Capdepera, 17.7 Banyalbufar, Colonia Sant Pere, Es Capdellà, Son Servera, 17.6 Puerto Soller, Sineu, 17.5 Sa Pobla; Lows of 4.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Llucmajor, 8.5 Can Sion (Campos), 8.8 Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Servera, Son Torrella, 0.1 Serra Alfabia.