A sunny day on Thursday, and there could well be a repeat of Wednesday's temperatures; a high of 22.4C in Banyalbufar. A bit breezy during the first half of the day, but easing later on. The outlook remains reasonable until Saturday, and then possible rain is forecast from Sunday into next week. But temperatures aren't expected to fall. Highs still up around 19C, which is above normal for the time of year.
Thursday weather in Mallorca
Quite warm on Wednesday
