A sunny day on Thursday, and there could well be a repeat of Wednesday's temperatures; a high of 22.4C in Banyalbufar. A bit breezy during the first half of the day, but easing later on. The outlook remains reasonable until Saturday, and then possible rain is forecast from Sunday into next week. But temperatures aren't expected to fall. Highs still up around 19C, which is above normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (10C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Fri: 17, Sat: 17, Sun: 17.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Deya (9C) 17C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 16.

Palma (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 20, Sun: 19.

Porreres (7C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Sineu (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 19, Sun: 17. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 22.4 Banyalbufar, 22.3 Puerto Soller, 22.1 Pollensa, 21.5 Capdepera, 21.4 Arta, 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 20.3 Muro, Son Servera, 20.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra; Lows of 4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.4 Can Sion (Campos), 6.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Muro, Petra, Porreres.