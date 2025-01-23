It was a particularly warm Thursday, with a high of 24C and temperatures of 20C and above for much of Mallorca. Similar on Friday - plenty of sun with the breezes still predominantly from the south and southwest and so pulling in warm air.

The met agency says there is no risk of Storm Éowyn being a factor in Mallorca. At most there will be medium to high cloud over the weekend and some chance of rain overnight on Sunday. Éowyn may not be an influence, but weather stations are at present indicating quite a high probability of rain from Monday, some quite strong winds at times and a notable fall in temperatures on Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 19, Sun: 18, Mon: 20.

Andratx (9C) 18C, light west breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Binissalem (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Deya (10C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 18.

Palma (6C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Pollensa (8C) 21C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 20, Sun: 19, Mon: 22.

Porreres (6C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 19, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Sineu (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 65%. Sat: 18, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 24.0 Capdepera, 22.3 Son Servera, 22.2 Pollensa, 22.1 Puerto Pollensa, 21.9 Arta, 21.8 Muro, 21.5 Sa Pobla, 21.2 Portocolom, 21.1 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma Airport; Lows of 4.9 Palma University, 5.0 Can Sion (Campos), 5.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.4 Palma Airport; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra, Puerto Pollensa.