As was the case on Friday, there will be fog around on Saturday morning, so much so that Aemet has issued a yellow warning for fog from midnight until 9am; visibility of 200 metres. This applies to the south, interior and east of Mallorca. There isn't a similar alert for Sunday, though it is possible there will be one as the met agency suggests there will be more banks of fog.

Some cloud may develop in areas on Saturday, but in general it should be a mostly sunny day and a warm one. There wasn't a repeat of Thursday's 24C on Friday, but there were values of 20C and above in Palma, northern and eastern areas. Much the same can be expected on Saturday.

Sunday should see the current good weather continuing. On Monday, there is a risk of rain, while the wind from the southwest is expected to strengthen; there may be gusts of 60 km/h. For Tuesday to Thursday, the outlook is for more possible rain but with the wind easing. Temperatures are expected to fall on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 21, Tue: 19.

Andratx (10C) 18C, light southwest-west breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

Binissalem (10C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 17.

Deya (10C) 17C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 16.

Palma (10C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Pollensa (11C) 21C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 19.

Porreres (8C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 18, Mon: 20, Tue: 19.

Sineu (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.9 Capdepera, 22.6 Puerto Pollensa, 22.3 Arta, 22.0 Muro, 21.7 Pollensa, 21.5 Palma Port and University, 21.4 Son Servera, 21.0 Lluc, 20.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 20.7 Petra, Sa Pobla, 20.4 Portocolom, 20.3 Sineu, 20.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Can Sion, 4.3 Palma University, 4.4 Lluc, 4.6 Salines Llevant (Campos).