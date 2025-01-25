Sunny in Mallorca on Sunday morning but getting cloudy in areas in the afternoon and also breezier. There will be a moderate breeze for most of the island during the day, but this will strengthen in the evening and overnight into Monday.

Aemet has issued a yellow alert for wind on Monday (south and Tramuntana, gusts of 70km/h) and a yellow alert for all the coasts. Tuesday, according to weather stations, will be windier than Monday. Alerts haven't yet been issued for Tuesday, but they surely will be. Wednesday will be calmer but temperatures are expected to come down. The general outlook for next week, other than the wind, is for sunny spells and occasional showers. There is no indication at present as to whether there may be heavy showers.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 17.

(9C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. - Mon: 21, Tue: 20, Wed: 17. Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 16.

(9C) 18C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 16. Binissalem (6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

(6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 17, Wed: 16. Deya (9C) 17C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 14.

(9C) 17C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 14. Palma (8C) 18C, moderate south-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

(8C) 18C, moderate south-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 17. Pollensa (9C) 20C, moderate south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

(9C) 20C, moderate south breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 22, Tue: 19, Wed: 17. Porreres (5C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

(5C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 55%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 16. Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 80%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 17.

(9C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 80%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 17. Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 16.

(7C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 16. Sineu (5C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 19, Tue: 18, Wed: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 22.1 Capdepera, 21.3 Arta, 21.0 Banyalbufar, Pollensa, 20.8 Puerto Soller, 20.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 20.4 Muro, 20.3 Son Servera, 19.9 Lluc, Petra, 19.1 Sa Pobla, 19.0 Sineu; Lows of 5.4 Palma University, 5.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.3 Can Sion (Campos), 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca).