The yellow alert for high winds in Mallorca on Monday that Aemet first issued on Saturday has been extended to cover the whole island and for a longer period - 10am to midnight. The met agency's general warning is for gusts of 70 km/h but reaching 100 km/h on the peaks and capes. It should be stressed these are gusts and not sustained winds; 100 km/h is storm or whole gale force.

For the coasts there is a yellow alert for the same period with the exception of the north/northeast (from 12 noon rather than 10am); waves of three to four metres. This alert also applies to Tuesday morning - up to 8am (Tramuntana, north/northeast) and to noon for the south and east.

The wild weather is because of Storm Herminia. Aemet point out that when Atlantic fronts such as this reach the Balearics they normally don't produce much rain. Nevertheless, there could well be some isolated and occasional rain in Mallorca on Monday. The day will be mainly cloudy with some sunny periods.

On Tuesday, the wind is forecast to be from the northwest. So a fall in temperatures can be expected. Thunderstorms are currently predicted for Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, it will still be quite windy on Wednesday. It will be much calmer on Thursday, but a further bout of wind, this time from the northeast, is forecast for Friday and Saturday. A week with some showers and temperatures down to around normal for late January.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2)

Alcudia (13C) 21C, strong southwest breeze easing to fresh west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Andratx (11C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh west; humidity 75%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 16.

Binissalem (11C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

Deya (11C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh west; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Palma (13C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to strong west; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, strong southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Porreres (11C) 19C, fresh southwest breeze increasing to near gale west; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 16, Thu: 17.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 20C, strong southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Santanyi (12C) 20C, strong southwest breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Tue: 19, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

Sineu (13C) 19C, strong southwest breeze increasing to near gale west; humidity 55%. Tue: 18, Wed: 17, Thu: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 48; near gale to 61.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 20.3 Arta, 19.7 Pollensa, 19.6 Banyalbufar, 19.5 Muro, 19.3 Capdepera, Puerto Soller, 19.0 Colonia Sant Pere, Son Servera, 18.7 Puerto Pollensa, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.2 Palma Port, Petra, Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 18.1 Can Sion (Campos), Sineu, 18.0 Llucmajor, Manacor; Lows of 1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.4 Lluc, 3.7 Can Sion, 4.3 Palma University; Gusts of 54 km/h Puerto Soller, 52 Banyalbufar, Serra Alfabia, 50 Cabrera, Capdepera.