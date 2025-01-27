On Tuesday, 28 January, Mallorca will still be feeling the effects of the ‘Herminia’ storm, but the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has only issued a yellow warning for strong gusts of wind in the Serra Tramuntana mountains from 18:00 onwards; these gusts could reach 70 kilometres per hour. The strong wind could also affect municipalities to the leeward of the Tramuntana, such as Alaró, Mancor and Campanet. In addition, at the summits and headlands of the Serra it could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

The weather forecast also indicates few clouds in the sky, increasing in the morning to cloudy or overcast with rain and showers, which could occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. However, by the end of the afternoon, skies will clear. Temperatures will drop, reaching lows at the end of the day.

The deputy spokesperson for the AEMET’s regional office in the Balearics has forecast by the end of Wednesday Mallorca will be affected by a new Atlantic storm. At this point, he emphasised that it will be weakened after passing over the mainland, but will bring light rain at the end of the day. Temperatures will continue to drop. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 14º and 16º, which is normal for this time of year. The wind will be moderate from the northwest with some strong intervals, turning southwest in the afternoon.