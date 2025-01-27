Keep a close eye on the weather in the Balearics this week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
On Tuesday, 28 January, Mallorca will still be feeling the effects of the ‘Herminia’ storm, but the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has only issued a yellow warning for strong gusts of wind in the Serra Tramuntana mountains from 18:00 onwards; these gusts could reach 70 kilometres per hour. The strong wind could also affect municipalities to the leeward of the Tramuntana, such as Alaró, Mancor and Campanet. In addition, at the summits and headlands of the Serra it could reach 100 kilometres per hour.
