A mostly sunny day forecast for Mallorca on Wednesday. Overnight into Thursday there could be the odd thunderstorm, with the Thursday outlook otherwise looking reasonable at present. More possibility of thunderstorms on Friday.

The yellow alert for high winds (Tramuntana and north/northeast) is due to end at 6am on Wednesday. The alert for the coasts (also Tramuntana and north/northeast) is effective until 6am, but there is another one for the Tramuntana from 3pm to 9pm; waves of three metres. Gusts overnight Monday were pretty strong, the fiercest having been 112 km/h in Cabrera; heading towards hurricane force but not that uncommon in exposed places like Cabrera or on the mountain tops.

Temperatures are coming down from the highs of Monday - 25.6C in Pollensa was the top temperature - the Tuesday highs noted below having all been overnight Monday. By the weekend, if not before, they will be below normal for the time of year. Quite strong winds from the north and northeast are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 15.

Andratx (8C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

Binissalem (7C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 16, Fri: 14, Sat: 13.

Deya (8C) 15C, moderate west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Palma (8C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 15.

Pollensa (9C) 18C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

Porreres (6C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 15, Sat: 13.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

Santanyi (8C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

Sineu (8C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 14, Sat: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 4pm - Highs of 20.4 Pollensa, 20.2 Palma University, 20.1 Puerto Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 19.9 Palma Port, 19.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.5 Capdepera, 19.4 Son Servera, 19.3 Puerto Soller, 19.2 Muro, Palma Airport, 19.0 Binissalem; Lows of 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Lluc; Gusts of 112 km/h Cabrera, 104 Serra Alfabia, 79 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 78 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 0.1 Serra Alfabia.