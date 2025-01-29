There could be the odd thunderstorm overnight on Wednesday, with Thursday expected to be mainly cloudy with some sunny interludes. Breezes variable; some parts of the island only light, and others rather fresh.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to fall. A cold north-northeast wind will be quite strong, there could be snow on high ground, and thunderstorms across the island are predicted. Remaining windy on Saturday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 1/2):

Alcudia (9C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 15, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

Andratx (7C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

Binissalem (5C) 16C, light northwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 50%. Fri: 13, Sat: 13, Sun: 15.

Deya (6C) 15C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Fri: 13, Sat: 13, Sun: 14.

Palma (11C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Fri: 15, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 15, Sat: 14, Sun: 16.

Porreres (4C) 17C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 13, Sat: 13, Sun: 15.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 14, Sat: 13, Sun: 16.

Santanyi (5C) 17C, light west-northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 15, Sat: 14, Sun: 16.

Sineu (5C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 13, Sat: 13, Sun: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 19.6 Puerto Pollensa, 18.5 Pollensa, 18.4 Capdepera, 17.7 Muro, 17.4 Arta, 16.9 Palma Port, 16.8 Son Servera, 16.7 Sa Pobla, 16.5 Portocolom; Lows of 4.2 Can Sion (Campos), 5.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.7 Ses Salines, 6.3 Llucmajor, Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 105 km/h Serra Alfabia, 75 Cabrera, 71 Pollensa, 66 Palma University.