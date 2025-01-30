There was the odd rumble of thunder on Thursday as well as rain (not much). Thunderstorms are possible across Mallorca on Friday, which is expected to be generally overcast. The afternoon should see some sunny spells, especially in southern areas.

Quite low temperatures forecast for Saturday along with more possible thunderstorms and rain. Sunday is due to be a bit brighter and warmer but still with the risk of thunderstorms plus a keen north wind.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

Andratx (7C) 15C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 15, Mon: 16.

Binissalem (5C) 14C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 11, Sun: 14, Mon: 17.

Deya (6C) 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Sat: 11, Sun: 13, Mon: 15.

Palma (9C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Sat: 12, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

Pollensa (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 13, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

Porreres (3C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 75%. Sat: 11, Sun: 14, Mon: 17.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Sat: 12, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

Sineu (6C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Sat: 11, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.5 Capdepera, 18.7 Arta, 18.2 Son Servera, 17.5 Pollensa, Portocolom, Puerto Pollensa, 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Port, Santanyi, 17.1 Sa Pobla, 17.0 Colonia Sant Pere, Muro, Petra; Lows of 5.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.1 Lluc, 7.3 Palma University, 8.7 Petra; Rainfall of 1.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 0.3 Palma Port, 0.2 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma University.