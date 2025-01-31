Aemet says that the current conditions will become more unsettled on Saturday, bringing showers that are likely to be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible, as is hail. Persistent rain is most likely in the afternoon. There are no alerts for rain. Snow is likely down to 1,000 metres.

It will be a chilly day. Given the spread of forecast temperatures, it may well be (in general) the coldest day of the winter so far. The good news is that the breezes are expected to be light, with the exception of northern areas. It's still forecast to be quite breezy on Sunday, but the strong breezes that had been forecast are now no more than moderate.

Rain is also forecast for Sunday but the met agency says it won't be as heavy as on Saturday and that there will be more by way of sun. An improvement on Monday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 14C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

(7C) 14C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 70%. - Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. Andratx (5C) 13C, light east-northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(5C) 13C, light east-northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Binissalem (3C) 10C, light north breeze; humidity 80%. Sun: 13, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(3C) 10C, light north breeze; humidity 80%. Sun: 13, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Deya (5C) 11C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 12, Mon: 15, Tue: 15.

(5C) 11C, light southeast breeze backing northeast; humidity 70%. Sun: 12, Mon: 15, Tue: 15. Palma (6C) 11C, light north breeze; humidity 80%. Sun: 14, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(6C) 11C, light north breeze; humidity 80%. Sun: 14, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Pollensa (6C) 13C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

(6C) 13C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 65%. Sun: 14, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. Porreres (1C) 11C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 80%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(1C) 11C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 80%. Sun: 14, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Sant Llorenç (5C) 13C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(5C) 13C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 75%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Santanyi (3C) 13C, light east-northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(3C) 13C, light east-northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 15, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Sineu (3C) 10C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 85%. Sun: 13, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 15.7 Es Capdellà, 15.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma Port, 14.9 Palma Airport and University, 14.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.1 Sant Elm, 13.8 Portocolom, 13.7 Santa Maria, 13.5 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa, Puerto Soller; Lows of 2.3 Can Sion, 2.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.4 Petra, 3.5 Binissalem, 3.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 106 km/h Serra Alfabia, 63 Capdepera; Rainfall of 18.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 15.8 Lluc, 9.6 Muro, 9.2 Manacor, 9.0 Son Servera.