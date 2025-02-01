Over the winter it is common for weather stations to predict snow in the mountains. Common, but there usually isn't any snow. On Saturday, though, the forecast proved to be accurate.

Albert Darder Rossell of the Puig Major weather station had predicted snow on Saturday. "Tomorrow seems to be the clearest and most obvious opportunity to see a good snowfall at 1200 metres," he posted on Friday. By around 8.30am there were some five centimetres of snow at a slightly higher altitude - 1300 metres.

It was significant snow but nothing like 2023, when there were two episodes - one in January and the other at the end of February, which coincided with Storm Juliette. That was the heaviest snow in Mallorca for decades. In January last year there were ten centimetres of snow.

Where he was photographing snow, Albert recorded a temperature of -1C, which isn't that cold for the mountains; it's been down to -4C this winter. By 11am, Aemet had registered precipitation of 4.6 litres per square metre at Son Torrella, which wasn't particularly heavy but was heavy enough to give a good covering of snow. The chances are there will be some more on Saturday and on Sunday. The snowline is put at around 1200 metres.